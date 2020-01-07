Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff to honor former U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, 56, who died Monday, Jan. 6, after a battle with cancer.
“Mike Fitzpatrick honorably served Bucks County as a commissioner and as a congressman, fighting to make our communities stronger and find compromise in a bipartisan way,” said Wolf. “After receiving a cancer diagnosis in the prime of his life, he chose to not just courageously fight, but to share his story with the hope of giving strength to others. He will be greatly missed, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
The U.S. and commonwealth flags, which were to be lowered on Monday, should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment, too, which has not yet been announced. The commonwealth flag was previously ordered to half-staff on Jan. 6 in honor of Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services Paramedic Matthew Smelser.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
