HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet service is essential and this program aids more households in accessing the online resources they need for work, school and health care. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for this program today.”

