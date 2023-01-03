UNIONTOWN – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Garver’s Ferry Road in Allegheny Township will be closed at the intersection with state Route 356.
The closure began Monday, Jan. 2, and is scheduled to run through the end of February, weather and operational dependent.
Local traffic will be able to use Garver’s Ferry Road for residential access from the southern end. Additionally, motorists can use White Cloud Road for access to Route 356.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform a culvert box replacement.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.