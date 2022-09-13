HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week the availability of $185 million in state funding for two new programs that improve community safety by ensuring adequate resources for local law enforcement and county district attorneys’ offices.

“With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve our communities,” Wolf said. “This is $185 million to ensure answered calls for help, remove criminals from our streets, and prosecute violent crimes to the fullest extent possible. It’s a down payment on peace of mind tomorrow and less sorrow and bloodshed in the years to come.”

