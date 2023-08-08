HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger recently announced that a total of $3 million has been awarded through the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) to a pair of Pennsylvania venture capital firms that will make investments in early-stage technology companies.

“The Shapiro administration is committed to investing in high-growth, innovative industries and firms because it’s an investment in the future of Pennsylvania,” said Siger. “DCED is proud to continue our work with BFTDA and provide funding for these cutting-edge companies that will continue to move our economy forward.”

