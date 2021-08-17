The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reminds residents that more than 5,000 free unique virtual training modules are now available through SkillUp PA, a virtual learning platform offered in partnership with Metrix Learning and PA CareerLink.
SkillUp PA provides free online job training that helps the commonwealth’s workers gain new skills and advance their careers.
SkillUp PA launched Saturday, Aug. 14. Pennsylvanians interested in SkillUp PA virtual training should pacareerlink.pa.gov for more information, including how to register.
Some of the online trainings available through SkillUp® PA include:
- Accounting/finance;
- Clerical;
- Customer service;
- Human resources;
- Information technology;
- Marketing;
- Microsoft Office;
- Project management;
- Soft skills such as communication, time management and professionalism.
L&I encourages job seekers to register online with PA CareerLink or reach out directly to their local offices to learn more about other free programs and resources that are available, including:
- Job search and training assistance;
- Adult education classes and workshops
- Résumé assistance;
- Referral services to partners.
Pennsylvania joins seventeen other states that are using the SkillUp program from Metrix. This learning program is already in use by job seekers, employers and community partners in both Lancaster and Lackawanna counties.
L&I is using 100% federal funding under the Wagner-Peyser program for this online learning tool. The total dollar amount for the program for the next three years is $2.64 million ($880,000 annually).
