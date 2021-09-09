The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will bring its “Tower of Light” tributes back to the Pentagon and Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Somerset County, to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The “Tower of Light” at the Pentagon will be illuminated the evening of Thursday, Sept. 9, and the light will shine over the Flight 93 Memorial starting on Friday, Sept. 10. The lights will be illuminated each night until the early morning hours on Sunday, Sept. 12.
“We hope that these lights will remind people not of the darkness of that day, but thatl ight will always conquer the dark. I hope that everyone who sees these lights, which are visible for dozens of miles, will pause to remember what happened on 9/11,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “For those Americans who are too young to remember, I hope they see this tribute and ask questions so they can learn about what happened, and the heroes who lost their lives that day.”
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was born out of the sacrifice of Frank Siller’s brother, New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who died to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.
Last month, Frank Siller took part in a 537-mile “Never Forget Walk.”
The journey started on Aug. 1, with a wreath laying at the Pentagon.
Siller then walked to the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County, where he gathered with firefighters around the boulder that marks the site where Flight 93 crashed.
“I invited my firefighter buddies to join me, and we all had our hands on it and said the Lord’s Prayer, and I can’t even tell you the emotion that came over us.”
The “Tower of Light” at the Pentagon consists of up to 44 individual lights, while the Flight 93 light tower is made up of 40 lights to symbolize the 40 passengers and crew who lost their lives on 9/11.
Organizers said that on a clear night, the light beams can reach 18,000 feet into the air and are visible from 60 miles away.
For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visitT2T.org.
