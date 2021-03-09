HARRISBURG — Every day, there are students in Pennsylvania arriving at school on an empty stomach. In fact, more than 600,000 children in Pennsylvania may not know where their next meal will come from.
That’s why Feeding Pennsylvania and its nine member food banks join Gov. Tom Wolf, First Lady Frances Wolf, Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, the Governor’s Food Security Partnership, and the Pennsylvania School Board Association to promote this year’s “Hear the Pennsylvania Crunch!” campaign during National School Breakfast Week.
“Hear the Pennsylvania Crunch!” is an annual campaign hosted by Feeding Pennsylvania that centers around the importance of schools providing breakfast. The goal of the campaign is to emphasize the critical support that it provides to struggling families trying to stretch limited resources and promote the link between eating a good breakfast and academic achievement.
This year’s “Hear the Pennsylvania Crunch!” campaign comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic has affected thousands of children statewide. As a direct result of the pandemic, Feeding America estimates the percentage of Pennsylvania children facing food insecurity will rise to 23.8% – up from 15.1% in 2018.
The synchronized statewide campaign will occur at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10. Feeding Pennsylvania is asking influencers, organizations, businesses and government leaders across Pennsylvania to help spread the message by participating in the campaign. To participate, simply post a photo or video of you biting an apple on any social media platform (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn) and make sure to tag @feedingpa and use the hashtag #HearthePACrunch. Feeding Pennsylvania also created a social media toolkit with sample captions, posts and more. It is available to anyone interested in joining the conversation.
To learn more about how to get involved for the “Hear the Pennsylvania Crunch!” campaign, visit http://www.feedingpa.org/2021/03/celebrate-hear-the-pa-crunch/.
