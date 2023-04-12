HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding earlier this week invited qualified food banks, pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens that offer emergency food assistance to apply for $1.6 million in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants.

The grants aim to expand access to emergency food assistance in isolated or underserved rural or low-income communities.

