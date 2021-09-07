This weekend’s Flight 93 ceremony, set to remember the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the heroes of Flight 93, will be closed to the public.
State police announced last week that only invited guests will be allowed inside the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County for the ceremony, slated to begin the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11.
Police also noted that no one will be permitted to park along roadways surrounding the memorial and Route 30, and suggested motorists take alternate routes.
The park will be reopen after the ceremony for anyone wishing to pay their respects, according to police.
