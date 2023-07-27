First lady Lori Shapiro and Sgt. Carrie Neidigh

First lady Lori Shapiro and Sgt. Carrie Neidigh from the Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit work with Girls on the Run participants at the State Police Academy in Hershey Wednesday, July 19.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HERSHEY – First lady Lori Shapiro joined the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) last week for an event aimed at helping girls build their confidence, creativity and decision-making skills.

PSP’s Bureau of Training and Education hosted summer campers from a Girls on the Run program for a day of fun and learning at the academy in Hershey.

