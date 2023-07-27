HERSHEY – First lady Lori Shapiro joined the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) last week for an event aimed at helping girls build their confidence, creativity and decision-making skills.
PSP’s Bureau of Training and Education hosted summer campers from a Girls on the Run program for a day of fun and learning at the academy in Hershey.
The event included a look at the Pennsylvania State Police Mounted and K-9 units, an obstacle course, and a building entry and clearing drill. Thirty-six participants, all in grades three to eight, had an opportunity to interact with female troopers and the first lady. At the event, the first lady met a junior counselor who attended Girls on the Run as a camper and enjoyed her time with Girls on the Run so much – including her visit to PSP – that she decided to come back and volunteer as a teenager.
“It was an honor to be a part of the events hosted by the Pennsylvania State Police and to meet so many inspiring girls,” said Shapiro. “The Pennsylvania State Police was the nation’s first state police agency to fully integrate female troopers into its regular command structure, and today and every day they set an empowering example for young girls across Pennsylvania.
“The brave men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police dedicate their lives to ensuring that Pennsylvanians feel supported in their communities, and today’s activities reinforce our commitment to investing in young people. (Gov.) Josh (Shapiro) and I thank the Pennsylvania State Police and Girls on the Run for their shared dedication to create meaningful opportunities for young Pennsylvanians to find the resources they deserve to succeed.”
Girls on the Run is a program focused on cooperative skills and team building through an encouraging group setting. Through lessons that are both educational and enjoyable, participants learn firsthand how to create positive connections with their families, teachers, peers and communities.
“At the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, our participants see women who look like them in many leadership roles,” said Gillian Byerly, executive director, Girls on the Run Mid State PA. “This helps them stretch their vision for their own future and dream a little bigger – and we are grateful that the Pennsylvania State Police and first lady Shapiro joined us to set an example of empowering leadership and to help our participants build their confidence.”
