ELVERSON – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn was joined by first lady Lori Shapiro on Monday for a visit with members of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Youth Crew at French Creek State Park.

The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is a signature program within DCNR that was created in 2016. More than 1,200 young people have participated the program, which provides opportunities for paid work experience, job training, leadership skill development, and environmental education to help corps members become successful stewards of our natural resources and conservation leaders.

