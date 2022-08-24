YORK – Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey announced that the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) is relaunching the Academy on the Road (AOTR) training program during training exercises last week in York.

“Programs like Academy on the Road are exceptionally important to our office as we move past COVID-19, and re-focus our resources on the mission,” said McGarvey. “Adequate training is vital to positive outcomes and putting state fire academy coursework in front of responders in their hometowns is a vital first step in improving accessibility.”

