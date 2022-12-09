HARRISBURG – Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued a statement Thursday on the recent increase in firefighter line of duty deaths.

“Our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries,” McGarvey said. “We would like to extend our condolences to their colleagues and families for the loss of their loved ones. Our office has reached out to the appropriate local authorities to offer assistance.

