HARRISBURG – Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued a statement Thursday on the recent increase in firefighter line of duty deaths.
“Our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries,” McGarvey said. “We would like to extend our condolences to their colleagues and families for the loss of their loved ones. Our office has reached out to the appropriate local authorities to offer assistance.
“These most recent deaths, along with two others across the state in the last week, draw attention to a deeply troubling trend of rising line of duty deaths. In separate cases in the last week, firefighters have lost their lives while responding to calls: one was struck while directing traffic, and a second experienced a heart attack after having responded to an incident.
“While we wait to learn more about how this incident occurred, I want to personally underscore the importance and the value of taking fire risks seriously.
“Residents can help firefighters limit their risk by ensuring homes are equipped with functioning smoke detectors, having an escape plan and practicing it with their entire family, and once out, not going back in.
“Likewise, the firefighting community cannot become complacent. Training opportunities exist to mitigate many of the risks associated with our dangerous line of work.
“Lastly, motorists must focus their efforts on driving safely while behind the wheel, particularly near the scene of emergency incidents. Slow down, move over, and never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Just like everyone else, emergency responders want to get home safely to their loved ones at the end of the day.”
