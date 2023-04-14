U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) hosts roundtable discussion

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) earlier this week hosted a roundtable discussion with farmers affected by the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday held a roundtable with farmers from Beaver and Lawrence counties who were affected by the train derailment in nearby East Palestine, Ohio, to discuss the lingering effects of the derailment on their operations and wider agricultural issues.

Fetterman also toured a dairy farm in Enon Valley, run by Alex Leslie and his family, to hear about the farm’s history dating back to the Revolutionary War period, its day-to-day operations as a small family-owned dairy farm and the effects the nearby train derailment has had on its operation.

