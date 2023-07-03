WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently led the full slate of Democrats on the U.S. Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) seeking information on impacts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that were passed in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA).

The members urged USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to provide any metrics the agency used to determine net changes in enrollment to SNAP because of the FRA and the administration’s plans to implement the changes. They also sought information on how enrollment will change by specific demographic categories.

