WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) last week sent a new letter to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) pushing for an updated street safety framework to deal with the “unconscionable safety crisis” on Pennsylvania streets.

This follows a letter Fetterman sent earlier in the week with Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), pressuring the attorney general and secretary of transportation to set standards for accessibilities in sidewalks and crosswalks under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

