Fetterman chairs subcommittee

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks earlier this week as he chaired his second Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research hearing.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) earlier this week chaired his second Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research hearing, where he focused on agricultural and economic issues critical to Pennsylvania.

The issues include expanding crop insurance to cover mushroom farmers, advocating research into psychedelic mushrooms for veterans and others with PTSD, combatting spotted lanternflies and promoting organic farming.

