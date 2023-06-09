WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) earlier this week chaired his second Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research hearing, where he focused on agricultural and economic issues critical to Pennsylvania.
The issues include expanding crop insurance to cover mushroom farmers, advocating research into psychedelic mushrooms for veterans and others with PTSD, combatting spotted lanternflies and promoting organic farming.
“This is an opportunity to decrease risk for our farmers, stabilize our food and supply chains, increase access to healthy fruits and vegetables, and support an important sector of the agriculture industry,” Fetterman said.
Fetterman’s line of questioning reflects his commitment to increasing access to nutrition, advocating for farmers and investing in rural communities as chair of the subcommittee.
Fetterman first questioned Chris Alonzo, president and owner of Pietro Industries, on unique risks associated with mushroom production.
The mushroom industry employs nearly 9,500 Pennsylvanians and contributes an estimated $2.7 billion to the local economy, yet mushroom farmers aren’t covered by crop insurance. Fetterman this week introduced the bipartisan Protecting Mushroom Farmers Act to require the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to conduct a study on providing crop insurance for mushroom farmers.
Fetterman also questioned Diana Kobus, executive director of PA Certified Organic, on ways to ensure that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) standards for organics are uniformly and consistently applied. Pennsylvania is among the top organic producing states, ranking fourth in the nation for the number of organic farms, third in organic sales, and No. 1 in organic livestock and poultry sales. Earlier this year, the state invested $1.8 million to help conventional farms transition to organic farming.
Fetterman addressed another Pennsylvania agricultural priority when he asked Dr. Margaret Leigh Worthington, associate professor at the University of Arkansas, about potential new technologies to combat spotted lanternflies and other invasive species.
Spotted lanternflies are currently found in 51 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, and could cost the state approximately $324 million annually if not contained because of the significant damage they cause to critical agriculture.
Fetterman earlier this week introduced the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act – with Sens. Casey (D-PA), Vance (R-OH) and Gillibrand (D-NY) – to designate the invasive species as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
A full recording of the hearing is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.