Fetterman meets with education leaders

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently met with education representatives from institutions across the commonwealth to discuss higher education and federal education grants.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Tuesday held meetings with groups representing colleges across the commonwealth to discuss access to higher education, particularly the importance of Pell Grants, and the economic, social and cultural impact of these institutions.

“I was honored to meet with these higher education champions, and I am grateful to the students and staff who shared how these institutions have changed their lives and their communities,” Fetterman said. “Education is the great equalizer and it’s critical that everyone has access to quality education, regardless of their economic situation. I will continue to fight for expanded Pell Grants and tuition-free community colleges so everyone, including underrepresented communities, can succeed.”

