Fetterman introduces ETHICS Act

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks last week alongside Senate colleagues as the ETHICS Act is introduced.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently joined Senate colleagues to introduce the ETHICS Act, a new bill that would ban members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent minors from owning or trading stocks, commodities or futures.

The bipartisan, bicameral bill is led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and is co-sponsored by over 20 senators. U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Michael Cloud (R-TX) are the House leads.

