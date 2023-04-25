WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently joined Senate colleagues to introduce the ETHICS Act, a new bill that would ban members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent minors from owning or trading stocks, commodities or futures.
The bipartisan, bicameral bill is led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and is co-sponsored by over 20 senators. U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Michael Cloud (R-TX) are the House leads.
“Lawmakers should not be able to profit off the same companies that they are regulating. Letting members of Congress trade stocks opens the door to corruption,” said Fetterman at a press conference to introduce the bill. “Lawmakers should be focused on getting results for their constituents – not lining their own pockets.”
Fetterman strongly supported a ban on congressional stock trading throughout his campaign for Senate. His co-sponsorship of the ETHICS Act follows through on his promise to hold Washington accountable and level the playing field.
