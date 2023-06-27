John Fetterman

JOHN FETTERMAN

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Thursday introduced the Shovel-Ready Streets Act, a bill to fund street safety improvements and make roads safer for pedestrians in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Pennsylvania is home to some of the most unsafe streets in the nation – between 2012 and 2020, 1,426 pedestrians were killed on Pennsylvania streets. Experts have dubbed State Street in Harrisburg the “deadliest road in America.” Following the I-95 collapse, attention has turned to Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard – the city’s most dangerous road – as traffic from the interstate has been rerouted to the boulevard.

