U.S. Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday led his first hearing as chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research.

The hearing focused on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), and other nutrition assistance in the 2023 Farm Bill.

