HARRISBURG — Cheryl Thomas first asked Pennsylvania officials to cap old oil wells on her land in 1988.

Abandoned by the companies that drilled them, some of the wells on her McKean County property leak fluid, methane, or both. Others, Thomas said, are so big that an adult could fall into them.

Federal money won’t be enough to solve Pa.’s abandoned oil and gas well problem, advocates say

An abandoned well is seen on the property of Cheryl and Joe Thomas in Duke Center, Pennsylvania, on April 25, 2023.
Federal money won't be enough to solve Pa.'s abandoned oil and gas well problem, advocates say

Joe Thomas clears leaves from an abandoned well on the Duke Center, Pennsylvania, property he and his wife, Cheryl, own.
Federal money won't be enough to solve Pa.'s abandoned oil and gas well problem, advocates say

Cheryl and Joe Thomas with one of the dozens of abandoned wells on their Duke Center, Pennsylvania, property.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

