The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office on Tuesday reported that a new hoax kidnapping scam is targeting people in western Pennsylvania.
Last week, more than 450 calls were made by someone living in Mexico to people in the western Pennsylvania region who have a 724 area code. Through the FBI’s investigation, it determined people in Mexico are scanning social media accounts for people traveling in the Southwest border area. They are then calling the traveler’s loved ones. During each of the calls, the caller states the person’s loved one is in danger or has been kidnapped. The caller then requests that victims send money as soon as possible.
The FBI is reminding people to never give out any financial information to someone over the phone they don’t know, and asking the public to alert family members to this fraud, especially if they are older. Many times, these scammers are convincing, and their actions are criminal. The experience is traumatic for the victims, especially since these scammers sound very real.
The FBI said that anyone who receives this type of call should remain calm and resist the pressure to act quickly. Get as much information as possible, including the phone number, if possible, of the caller. Hang up and call a family member to verify the information or call a trusted friend to ask for help. Report the call to the local police department or the FBI. The FBI recommends never wiring money, especially overseas, based on a request made over the phone or in an email.
Currently, the FBI is working with other state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners to find and arrest the people responsible for these crimes. The public is asked to report these scam calls, even if they do not give the scammers money. Anyone can file a complaint at IC3.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.
