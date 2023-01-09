A Buffington Township man died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Pine Township.
According to a public information release report filed by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr., 25-year-old Hunter Lewis McCloskey died following injuries suffered in a crash at the intersection of state Route 422 and Red Mill Road in Pine Township.
According to the report, McCloskey was traveling west on Route 422 in a 2019 Subaru WRX and attempted to make a left turn onto Red Mill Road when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2021 Ram pickup truck at 12:58 a.m. Jan. 7.
After impact, McCloskey’s vehicle struck a row of large rocks before coming to rest against a utility pole. McCloskey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The public information release report did not identify the driver of the pickup truck.
Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Pine Township, Cherryhill Township and Nanty Glo volunteer fire departments, Blacklick Valley Ambulance and the Indiana County District Attorney’s office.
