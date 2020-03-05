Rising mandated costs are a growing problem for Pennsylvania school districts and funding from the state is not keeping up with costs, according to new 2020 school district fact sheets.
The fact sheets — which provide information on state and local funding of public schools — were released by PA Schools Work, a statewide organization which aims “to make sure public schools are fully and fairly funded.”
The organization said since the 2010-11 school year, Pennsylvania school districts have taken on nearly $1.4 billion more in special education spending while the state has picked up $88 million — only 6% of those costs.
This is on top of an increase of more than $863 million in payments from school districts to charter schools, the organization noted.
“In his proposed state budget, Gov. (Tom) Wolf proposed increasing funds available for public schools by $405 million,” said Jamie Baxter, education policy director at Allies for Children. “Faced with a multitude of cost-drivers, districts across the state are struggling to head off program cuts and hold down property taxes. This school district data demonstrates what our local schools must deal with in the face of inadequate and unfair state investment, and they show why the $405 million investment is the minimum acceptable outcome of budget negotiations this year.”
A recent Temple University study found that 300 of the state’s school districts will experience funding shortfalls over the next few years that will result in “limited opportunities for their students.” Pennsylvania ranks 44th in the country in the state’s share of funding for public schools.
“When you look at the numbers across Pennsylvania’s school districts, it is clear that our state government is not upholding its responsibility to our kids, and school districts continue to face very difficult decisions to make ends meet and provide students what they need,” said Andrea Custis, president and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia.
The fact sheets, individualized for all 500 school districts, include data on state and local funding, special education funding, charter school payments, the property tax burden on local taxpayers, and the amount the districts would get from the state if our schools were fully and adequately funded, per research from the Public Interest Law Center.
PA Schools Work is a non-partisan coalition of organizations from across Pennsylvania representing teachers and other educators; urban, suburban and rural communities, and parents and community members working together to advocate for PA public schools, their students and the communities they serve. For more information, go to the PA Schools Work Fact Sheets or visit www.paschoolswork.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.