HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Tuesday that the Pennsylvania Agricultural Business Development Center has boosted funding by $200,000 to meet demand for Farm Vitality Planning Grants.

The PA Farm Bill grants fund strategic business planning to expand, diversify or transition ownership of farms to the next generation. This new funding is the latest example of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to the long-term growth and sustainability of the agricultural industry and rural communities in Pennsylvania.

