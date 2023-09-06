PHILADELPHIA – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday signed Executive Order 2023-18 to increase opportunities for small and small diverse businesses to compete for state contracts, make the commonwealth procurement process more accessible, and take actionable steps to help small businesses and small diverse businesses grow, succeed and create good-paying jobs.

“We need to do more to help our small and small diverse businesses compete for state dollars,” said Shapiro. “That will require policies like those I’m announcing (Tuesday), but most importantly, it will require a governor who gives a damn and makes sure these businesses are part of our collective progress. It’s not just the right thing to do – it’s the smart thing to do. By supporting our small diverse businesses, we’ll not only grow our economy and strengthen our communities – we’ll also create more competition for commonwealth business and secure higher quality products and better results for all Pennsylvanians.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.