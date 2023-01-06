HARRISBURG – Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys on Wednesday announced the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Capital Blue Cross.

“Market conduct examinations are a way for the department to ensure that consumers are being afforded the rights and protections guaranteed to them by Pennsylvania law,” said Humphreys. “Our top priority will always be protecting consumers, and we aim to hold businesses to the high standards that their customers deserve. The results of this exam will see consumers receiving restitution for claims that were incorrectly processed, as well as applicable interest.”

