YORK – The delegates of the Pennsylvania State Grange elected a Lancaster County dairy farmer to lead the 150-year-old organization on Oct. 15 during its state session in York.
Espenshade, a member of Elizabethtown Area Grange No. 2076, is a seventh-generation dairy farmer from Bainbridge. He lives on his family’s century dairy farm with his wife Charlene, and two sons, Evan, 16, and Alan, 14.
The farm is home to 70 Holsteins and Guernseys, and milk is marketed through Mount Joy Farmers Cooperative.
“I am humbled by the trust and faith my fellow grangers have placed in me,” Espenshade said. “One of the grange’s founding principles is to serve as the voice for rural America. There are many challenges facing our farmers and neighbors. We need to work together to find common ground and the solutions to sustain and strengthen our communities.”
In addition to leading Pennsylvania’s oldest agricultural organization, Espenshade is the master/president of Elizabethtown Area Grange. He is a past winner of the Pennsylvania Granger of the Year and served the grange at the local, state and national level. He has testified on behalf of the state grange on agricultural policies.
For several years, he has advocated for dairy issues on the grange’s behalf at hearings conducted by the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board (PMMB). Most recently, he urged PMMB not to eliminate the over-order premium which provides income to farmers on fluid milk that is produced and processed in the state.
The Pennsylvania State Grange has acknowledged that while there are improvements to be made in the system, the status quo should not be scrapped unless a clear alternative has been agreed to. In testimony, Espenshade has urged that more processing facilities locate in Pennsylvania. This would reduce transportation costs and allow more milk to be part of the over-order program, thus helping Pennsylvania dairy farmers.
Outside of the grange, Espenshade is a member of the Wyoming-Lackawanna County Farm Bureau, Mount Joy Farmers Cooperative, American Guernsey Association, Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682 and Mount Calvary Church.
Espenshade’s term as grange president runs to October 2024. He succeeds Perry County’s Wayne Campbell, who did not seek reelection.
“Wayne’s service and dedication to the grange and the agricultural community has been appreciated by us all,” Espenshade said. “We thank him for his steady leadership for the past five years.”
The Pennsylvania State Grange was founded in 1873 to serve as an advocate for farmers, businesses and citizens in rural Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.