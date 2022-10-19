YORK – The delegates of the Pennsylvania State Grange elected a Lancaster County dairy farmer to lead the 150-year-old organization on Oct. 15 during its state session in York.

Espenshade, a member of Elizabethtown Area Grange No. 2076, is a seventh-generation dairy farmer from Bainbridge. He lives on his family’s century dairy farm with his wife Charlene, and two sons, Evan, 16, and Alan, 14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.