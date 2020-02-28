Elections may have consequences, but so do political retirements.
Consider the following:
Expect a major geographic power shift in Pennsylvania’s General Assembly when state House Speaker Michael Turzai of Allegheny County and state Senate President Joseph Scarneti of Jefferson County retire at year’s end.
If Republicans retain their legislative majority, Bryan Cutler of Lancaster is likely to become speaker. State House GOP Whip Kerry Benninghof of Centre County is expected to become majority leader and Marcy Toepel of Montgomery County would become majority whip.
Rep. Mike Reese of Westmoreland County would be southwestern Pennsylvania’s strong voice in major legislative decisions. He is House GOP caucus administrator.
However, if Democrats “flip,” or take a state House majority, Frank Dermody of Cheswick, Allegheny County, would become speaker. His district includes the Tarentum-Arnold sections of Westmoreland County. That would mean Greater Pittsburgh, would have major clout in the 2021 reapportionment process — the decennial process of redrawing state legislative and U.S. Congressional district lines.
However, all other state House Democratic leaders are from the Philadelphia metro area.
At least 19 state lawmakers have announced their retirement intentions. Thus, the Democrats are hopeful.
It’s all about “what ifs.”
Democrats are hoping that a strong anti-President Donald Trump movement, particularly in Greater Philadelphia, will assist in gaining a legislative majority.
If the state Senate “flips” to Democratic control, Democratic leader Jay Costa of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, would likely become president pro tempore. His wife is a Hempfield Township native. Thus, the region would have major clout with Democrats in charge.
Republicans know it. That’s why they may abandon Trump in Pennsylvania and concentrate on the state legislative and Congressional elections in the commonwealth.
If GOP leaders are successful, however, expect state Sen. Kim Ward of Hempfield Township to grab a powerful slot in the GOP caucus — perhaps whip or chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee.
And “what if” Turzai really spends the next two years organizing a 2022 gubernatorial campaign to oppose state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is expected to run?
While no Pennsylvania Republican is openly saying anything, the state Capitol men’s room mumblings are focused on the “what if” Trump is dumped in Pennsylvania?
And the Democrats are quietly speculating on “what if Bernie Sanders gets painted as a communist in disguise and trounced by Trump?”
With nine months until the election, it’s like awaiting a very complicated birth.
