HARRISBURG – In keeping with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to secure and transparent elections, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Thursday that a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.
“This risk-limiting audit (RLA), conducted by counties, decisively confirms the accuracy of the outcome of the May primary,” Schmidt said. “RLAs provide a scientifically designed and statistically sound procedure to confirm whether counties’ voting systems tabulated paper ballots accurately enough that a full hand-count would produce the same reported outcome.”
During the pre-certification audit, which concluded June 2, election officials from 14 counties (Adams, Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Dauphin, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Union, Washington and Westmoreland) hand-tallied randomly selected ballot batches, then compared those vote totals to the original machine counts for that race. No discrepancy was found between the hand tally and the machine count.
The department and counties determined, through a random selection process May 22, which race would be audited. Then, on May 25, the department livestreamed the process of randomly selecting the 25 batches of ballots to be audited.
“I want to thank county election officials for their participation in this RLA at a time when they were also busy conducting the 2% statutorily required review that they must perform after each primary and general election,” Schmidt said. “Because of their efforts and hard work, Pennsylvanians can feel confident in the accuracy and integrity of the commonwealth’s electoral system.”
Robust post-election audits have been recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Senate Select Intelligence Committee, and many other experts as part of a strong and resilient election infrastructure.
Pennsylvania began piloting post-election RLA audits in 2019, and the first statewide pilot RLA audit was held in 2020. In November 2022, the Department of State issued a directive instructing counties to conduct a pre-certification RLA after every election.
For more information on RLAs in Pennsylvania, visit vote.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.