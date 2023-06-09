HARRISBURG – In keeping with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to secure and transparent elections, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Thursday that a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.

“This risk-limiting audit (RLA), conducted by counties, decisively confirms the accuracy of the outcome of the May primary,” Schmidt said. “RLAs provide a scientifically designed and statistically sound procedure to confirm whether counties’ voting systems tabulated paper ballots accurately enough that a full hand-count would produce the same reported outcome.”

