HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday highlighted his administration’s efforts to improve accessibility and awareness for Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program, which is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year.

“Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of Agriculture and Aging have done to revitalize this program that ensures our older Pennsylvanians don’t have to choose between paying for utilities or putting food on the table.”

