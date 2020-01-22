INDIANA, Pa. — The National Deer Alliance (NDA) has launched a new communication initiative to combat chronic wasting disease (CWD) that will provide accurate and timely information to the public.
A new video brings added levels of education, testimony and data around the spread of this disease that threatens America’s most popular hunting pastime and conservation as a whole.
CWD is an unprecedented threat to healthy deer herds. Unlike other known or more visible diseases though, CWD does not kill large amounts of deer at the same time, and affected deer often don’t show signs or symptoms until death is near.
These factors, in addition to other communication and non-scientific-based reasoning from a few vocal groups and individuals, can leave hunters and members of the public confused, or without a sense of urgency of what’s at stake.
Pennsylvania, like more than half of the other states in the country, is facing the challenge of slowing the spread of CWD in wild deer.
In this video produced by NDA, you will hear from CWD experts and sportsmen from Wisconsin who have seen and continue to face the issues caused by the disease since it was first detected in the Badger State in 2002.
They talk about the challenges of managing CWD in the face of political opposition and a largely disengaged hunting community, and provide suggestions and encouragement to Pennsylvanians as wildlife professionals and hunters in the Commonwealth begin to tread similar waters.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) recently published a CWD Response Plan that is available for public comment now and will shape how the state combats the spread of CWD. The video supports that effort.
One major aspect of the video and response plan is a rallying call to hunters who have the biggest ability to fight CWD through their actions and harvest strategies. But hunters are not alone in the challenge, or the consequences.
“This video is the first of our national efforts to provide the best available information to hunters and others who care about wild deer and conservation,” said NDA President and CEO Nick Pinizzotto.
“CWD is a complicated issue that requires careful explanation. With the help of top experts and using a variety of media, we embrace the challenge and look forward to doing what’s right on behalf of deer, and broad wildlife conservation.”
NDA will be hosting a series of town-hall style meetings in Pennsylvania early this year. The half-dozen or so events will bring a panel of experts to locations across the state and allow the hunting and non-hunting public to participate, ask questions and comment — as well as learn what the NDA and PGC are planning to stem the spread of CWD in the state.
NDA will announce the dates and locations of these events soon. More information is available at nationaldeeralliance.com and new content and the latest news about CWD will be sent through NDA social media channels.
NDA is a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization with a mission to serve as the guardian for wild deer conservation and our hunting heritage. Focusing primarily on issues at the policy level, NDA is a leader in advocating for sustainable, science-based conservation of wild deer and fair-chase hunting, and is a source for credible, responsible, and timely information. Learn more at nationaldeeralliance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.