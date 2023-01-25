Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.