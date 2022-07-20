At times, a veteran or their beneficiaries may face an unexpected financial hardship, but they don’t have to deal with this challenge alone thanks to the Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the VTA provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries facing a crisis with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.

