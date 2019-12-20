Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Human Services (DHS) recently held three PA Puts Families First Convenings, an opportunity for providers and stakeholders working within and around the child welfare system to engage in how Pennsylvania will implement components of the federal Family First Prevention Services Act and learn from counties and organizations working to implement these upcoming changes.
The Family First Prevention Services Act is a federal law that prioritizes keeping children with their families. It allows states to use federal payments for trauma-informed evidence-based prevention services to allow children who would otherwise be placed in foster care to stay with their parents or relatives. In the event placement outside the home occurs, the law directs federal funding towards family-like settings or other specialized settings that are best suited to a child’s individual needs.
“We have an opportunity to implement historic reforms to the way we operate and oversee the foster care system, and we want Pennsylvania to be a national leader in this regard,” said Secretary Teresa Miller. “We know that it is important to keep children with their families and loved ones whenever possible. We are committed to working with our partners and stakeholders to improve outcomes for countless children.”
Implementation of this law aligns with the Wolf Administration’s existing goals of keeping children safely with their families and reducing the use of non-family-like settings. The Administration is committed to protecting vulnerable populations across Pennsylvania and providing services and supports that meet children and families’ needs and help them on a path to happy, healthy lives.
The PA Puts Families First Convening is a gathering of state and county child welfare agencies, district attorneys and other authorities, mental health providers, foster family care providers, and other stakeholders involved with the child welfare system for a work session to support preparation for implementation of the Family First Act. The session provided information that will support community efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to reduce the need for children to be placed into the foster care system away from their families through the use of evidence-based programs and services. In addition, participants learned about successful strategies used to recruit and support resource families who are caring for children. Resource families are a critical partner in reducing the use of group care for children who cannot remain safely at home.
The sessions were held in State College, Bethlehem, and Ford City. DHS will continue to engage with county partners and stakeholders throughout the Family First implementation process. For more information visit www.dhs.pa.gov.
If you are interested in becoming a resource parent in Pennsylvania, contact your county child welfare agency.
