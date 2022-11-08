HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman encourages Pennsylvanians to educate themselves about their rights before they vote in person Nov. 8.

Chapman also reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot immediately, delivering it in person to their county election board or other authorized location. Check vote.pa.gov to find ballot drop-off locations and county election office hours. The deadline for county election boards to receive voted mail ballots is 8 p.m. Nov. 8, Election Day. A postmark by that time does not count.

