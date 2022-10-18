MECHANICSBURG – Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little recently announced the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund a body-worn camera program within the department.

The $90,000 grant comes from the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance. The funding was initially awarded to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and then sub-granted to the DOC. The federal grant, coupled with $90,000 in matching funds from the department’s budget, will allow for the purchase of 45 cameras and associated accessories, video storage and training.

