HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) on Thursday reminded consumers that the annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries will begin Oct. 15 and end Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected or changes to existing benefits will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare, and current Medicare beneficiaries can review and join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage so that it better meets their needs.

