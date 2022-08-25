HARRISBURG – At the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) seeks public input as it develops a plan to use $40.5 million in anticipated federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding to strengthen the statewide electric grid against extreme weather events.

Pennsylvanians are invited to share their views and experiences at a virtual public meeting, “Making Pennsylvania’s Electric Grid Stronger,” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. People can participate online via Microsoft Teams or call in. Log-in and phone information is provided at the DEP web page on Pennsylvania IIJA funding.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.