Strict oversight of restoration of streams and other water supplies impacted by coal mining in western Pennsylvania led to a large decrease in resolution times, according to a report prepared by the University of Pittsburgh for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The report, which is required under Act 54 of 1994, outlines the impacts of bituminous coal mining on land and water. The report covers 2013-18 and is the fifth assessment of the program.
Underground coal mining, including longwall mining, can have impacts on surface structures like homes and buildings and on water resources like streams, rivers, and lakes. The report documents these impacts and the actions taken to remediate them.
The report found that mining operations were responsible, and the company liable, for 192 impacted water supplies from 2013-2018. This is down from 371 for the previous reporting period (2008-13).
The time to resolve operator-liable water supply issues dropped from 415 days in the 2008-13 report to 302 days in the 2013-18 report. The DEP has been working with the industry to improve response times.
“This report is a good reminder of the effects of mining, and the need to mitigate those effects to ensure that underground mining can coexist with neighbors on the surface,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release. “This is also a good reminder to residents to check to see if their homes could be at risk of subsidence related to historic coal mining activity.”
A total of 28,854 acres were mined in Pennsylvania, with longwall mining accounting for 62% of the total acreage, room-and-pillar mining 29% and pillar recovery 9%. This reflects a 7% decrease from the previous five-year reporting period, even though more mines are in operation.
Cracked foundations, collapsed walls and even homes sinking into the ground are all possible impacts of underground mine subsidence, which is not typically covered by homeowner’s insurance policies. A subsidence event can occur at any time and cause sudden, significant damage, often exceeding $100,000 or total loss of the structure. Mine subsidence occurs when the ground above an old or abandoned mine cavity collapses.
DEP administers low-cost mine subsidence insurance (MSI) coverage through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The average policy of $160,000 costs about $7 per month, and senior citizens are eligible for discounted rates.
The 2013-2018 Act 54 Coal Mining Report and more on Mine Subsidence Insurance, including a Risk Assessment Tool, can be found on the DEP website at www.dep.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.