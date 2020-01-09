The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) reminds the more than 2.5 million state households that heat with oil or propane to use common sense in maintaining their fuel supply this winter.
“Many people don’t realize the route a heating oil or propane delivery takes to reach their residence. They may wait until there’s just a few days’ supply or less left before calling to schedule a delivery,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release. “A winter storm isn’t a good time to discover the tank is empty or the generator is out of service. To be safe this winter, we encourage people to check their tank regularly and call for delivery early.”
A heating oil or propane delivery can travel many miles to reach a residence or business. From a refinery, an oil tanker ship or pipeline transports it to a primary storage terminal. A truck takes it from the primary terminal to customers or to a secondary storage terminal, where another truck takes it on to customers.
A range of factors can affect the route. Fire, power outages, storm-related closures, equipment freeze-up or leaks, or flooding-related impacts can occur before the liquid fuel is put into a truck. Hazardous road conditions can slow truck travel. Snow and ice accumulation at the residence or business can make it difficult to access the tank.
Although these disruptions aren’t typical, they can and sometimes do occur, and the risk can increase in extreme weather, when there’s also increased demand.
Whether they’re on a delivery schedule or call as needed, state officials remind residents to check their tank regularly and order fuel supply early to avoid emergencies and more costly fill-ups.
The same goes for backup generators filled by a delivery company, state officials said. Owners should make sure their generator is full and has been serviced and load-tested in the last year.
Routine tank inspection checklists and the steps owners should take if they experience a leak or spill are available online at dep.pa.gov/homeheatingoil.
