A hemp drying facility in Jeannette has agreed to pay a $29,000 civil penalty for violating air quality standards, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Patriot Shield Pennsylvania must submit an odor control plan by March 20 if it wishes to begin hemp drying again during the next season.
The DEP began its investigation after complaints from citizens near the facility. The company could face stiffer penalties if cited for air quality standard violations in the future, according to the agency’s statement.
