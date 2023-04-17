HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) began its 2023 black fly suppression program earlier this week. The program involves aerial and backpack spraying on roughly 1,800 stream miles in 37 counties of the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania is full of beautiful state parks, trails and forests. People across the commonwealth should be able to enjoy nature without this seasonal pest impeding on their time,” said Acting Secretary of DEP Rich Negrin. “Our black fly suppression program ensures safe and effective treatment of the black fly species.”

