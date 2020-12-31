PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced that 20 projects to clean up waters in the state’s Southwest region have been selected to collectively receive more than $2.7 million in funding through DEP’s Growing Greener Plus program.
Among them are eight Westmoreland County Conservation District projects, including an award of $113,500 to help Derry Borough Municipal Authority retrofit its stormwater system.
Other Westmoreland Conservation District projects selected for Growing Greener Plus program include:
• First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville Stormwater Retrofit Phase 2, $29,820;
• Westmoreland Heritage Trail Bridge Abutment and Streambank Stabilization Along Turtle Creek, $34,960;
• Irwin Park Parking Lots/ Streambank Stabilization, $85,756;
• Fox’s Stormwater Detention Improvements, $97,633;
• Manor Borough Stormwater Retrofit, $133,500;
• Lowber Treatment Iron Removal and System Upgrades, $151,891;
• Brinkerton Treatment Iron Removal and System Upgrades, $277,238.
The Southwest region also received funding for several Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) Set Aside projects and a Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act Bond Forfeiture (SMCRA) project.
In Westmoreland County, the Turtle Creek Watershed Association Inc. was awarded $75,560 for its AMD Set Aside Project involving the Turtle Creek Qualified Hydrologic Unit (QHU).
