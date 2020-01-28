The Pennsylvania Democratic Party on Monday announced that Rob Prah Jr. is its nominee for the March 17 special election in House District 58.
“2020 is one of the most pivotal years in the history of our commonwealth, and we are excited to keep our momentum going by nominating Rob Prah,” State Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills said.
“He will help bring us closer to a Democratic majority in Harrisburg. He is a devoted community members who will fight for the best interests of all his friends and neighbors. We are making historic early investments to compete in every part of Pennsylvania, and we look forward to using our growing ground game to support our special election candidates.”
Prah of Rostraver Township is a military veteran, educator, volunteer firefighter and the former mayor of Smithton. He was raised in Smithton and graduated from Yough Senior High School before attending California University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in legal studies with a Homeland Security concentration.
He is currently the Director of Military and Veterans Affairs at California University of Pennsylvania and an adjunct professor at Westmoreland Community College (WCCC).
Prah said he is “committed to fighting the opioid epidemic, funding public schools and supporting law enforcement and first responders.”
