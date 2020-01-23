A bill sponsored by Reps. Morgan Cephas and Joe Hohenstein of Philadelphia would require hospitals to give a 180-day notice before closing. Current law requires 90 days, which the lawmakers say is not enough time.
The bill is a response to the 2019 closing of Philadelphia’s Hahnemann University Hospital.
“The closure of Hahnemann created a [devastating] ripple effect throughout Philadelphia and surrounding areas,” Cephas said in a statement. “Since the announcement in June 2019 that Hahnemann would close its doors for good, the process that followed was swift, offering patients and employees little to no options in the aftermath.”
The bill is in the House Health Committee.
