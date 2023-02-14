HARRISBURG — With the tax filing season underway, the Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over sensitive data and personal information.

One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail. The “final demand for payment” letters threaten wage garnishment and the seizure of property or assets unless the recipient calls a phone number to satisfy a lien.

