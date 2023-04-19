HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt recently reminded eligible Pennsylvanians that the May 1 deadline to register to vote in the May 16 primary is less than two weeks away. Ensuring that elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro administration.

Schmidt encouraged Pennsylvanians to use the Online Voter Registration (OVR) system, which is a fast and convenient way to register to vote.

